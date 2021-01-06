Washington, D.C. – On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration is extended until December 31, 2021. The extension is part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill, which was enacted by President Trump on December 27, 2020.

So far, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans to provide working capital to small businesses, nonprofits, and agribusiness.

“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including non-profit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”

EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.

For more information or to apply, please click here.