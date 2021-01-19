Phoenix, Az. – There's 50 states to choose from, can you guess which state claimed the number one spot for movers in 2020? (We'll give you a hint: Grand Ole Opry.) If you guessed Tennessee, you got it!

According to U-Haul's Migration Trends report, more people moved to Tennessee than any other state in 2020 making it the #1 "growth state" according to U-Haul's report.

"Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually," stated U-Haul in their release on Migration Trend Data.

Texas had the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks for three consecutive years before Florida flipped the order and became No. 1 last year. This year, the Lone Star State placed second for growth while Florida took third.

Among the top states were: Ohio (#4), Arizona (#5), Colorado (#6), Missouri (#7), Nevada (#24), North Carolina (#9) and Georgia (#10). The appeal of the Southeast and Midwest may be their comparably lower cost of living and income tax rates, although there are many factors which can influence individuals to move.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Golden State of California placed 50th, with the greatest net loss of U-haul trucks.

“I’m seeing a lot of people from California move (to Tennessee) because they’re attracted to our lifestyle,” noted Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. “Tennessee has no income tax and is very business-friendly. There are plenty of jobs. People and companies are taking note."

Although U-Haul migration trends do not necessarily directly correlate to population or economic growth, the Company’s growth data can be an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

To view the full U-Haul Migration Trend Report, click here.