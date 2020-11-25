Lycoming/Union County, Pa. – On one of the biggest nights for business, restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania have been ordered to stop selling in-house alcohol at 5 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The goal of this order, which came from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, is to reduce large gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The response of businesses to the latest order, however, is not always on the same page.

Such is case of two area pizza shops, who responded in starkly opposite ways to the DOH's latest directive.

The South Side Restaurant, Pizzeria & Tavern posted to social media their plans to remain open in defiance of the governor's orders, citing ongoing efforts to be incompliance throughout the pandemic.

Response to the post was largely supportive, with post after post reading, "good for you!" and "Thank you for fighting!"

Another local business, Larry's Pizza, announced their intention to close the dining room for in-person dining earlier this week in order to "help the community stay safe."

Supporters of this post responded with thanks to the business for helping people stay safe, one writing, "Thank you for caring."

Owners of bars and restaurants have already been struggling financially as a result of shutdown orders related to COVID-19. Many say they have done their best to follow safety protocols and re-opening guidelines while trying to recover from months of lost income.

According to Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Cpl. Brent Miller, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Officers will have sufficient amount of officers working to continue to conduct compliance checks throughout the Commonwealth.

Restaurants and bars in violation of the order may face administrative citation and could potentially put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, said Miller.

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest nights for the restaurant industry. Did the orders from the Wolf administration force you to change your Wednesday night plans?