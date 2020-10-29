Toyota announced it is recalling an additional 1.52 million vehicles due to issues with the fuel pump. Toyota initially announced the fuel pump recall in January, and now has extended the recall to vehicles produced from July 2017 to Sept. 2020.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump which may stop operating. If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash," said Toyota in a press release.

The recall includes Toyota and Lexus cars, trucks, and SUVs listed below:

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350;

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350;

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Tacoma;

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350;

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L;

2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200;

2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4

The fuel pump will be replaced for free at all Toyota and Lexus dealerships.

Vehicle owners who have not already been notified of the recall, or recently purchased an affected vehicle, will receive a notification from the company by December.