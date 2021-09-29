The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pa. Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to restore funding to municipalities that host establishments that hold liquor licenses in the commonwealth.

In a recent news release, the PLCB reported record sales for 2020-2021 at a time when host municipalities will not receive expected host payments this month. At the governor’s direction, the LCB waived standard licensing fees for 2021 for retail licenses most impacted by the pandemic.

According to the PLCB, sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $2.91 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), $349.4 million or 13.7% more than the prior year. Additionally, fiscal year 2020-21 sales were $238.5 million or 8.9% higher than the PLCB’s previous (pre-COVID-19) record sales of $2.67 billion in fiscal year 2018-19.

“While we understand and support the need for relief for these business owners, the waiver of these fees impacted host municipalities and eliminated about $4 million in host municipality payments,” PSATS Executive Director David M. Sanko said. “We are respectfully asking the governor to champion an effort to replace these waived payments for impacted municipalities and direct the LCB to restore local funding.

“Surely within the LCB’s $2.91 billion record windfall is $4 million that could be used to replace these waived fees,” Sanko continued.

The LCB financials show that only $1.8 million in licensing fees were returned to municipalities in 2020-21, compared to $4 million in past years, because the LCB waived nearly $28 million in license fees for 2021 for retail licensees, including restaurants, bars, clubs, catering clubs, and hotels.

As a result, host municipalities received only a partial payment in March 2021 and will not receive any payments in September. Local-share payments will return with a partial payment in March 2022 and should resume at normal levels by September 2022.

“While some of these host payments may be very small, municipalities count on every penny to provide critical services to their residents,” Sanko said. “If the LCB had record sales, there is no excuse for the commonwealth to continue withholding payments to municipalities that deserve their fair share of this money as hosts to these licensees.”