Today Farm of Muncy starts new operation, adds outdoor market and store

Muncy, Pa. — New ownership is taking over the former Styer Farm in Muncy, and with the new ownership comes new farm practices and opportunities for consumers.

Part working farm, part farm store and farmers market site, the project endeavors to connect land and food and consumer directly. The owners are looking to grow a farm culture: one that reconnects people with their food source and creates community.

Today Farm highlights Featuring mostly PA-produced items, the Today Farm store will sell a range of products, from produce to frozen meat and pet biscuits. Farm Store: Open year round, Thursday - Friday 12-6 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 12-8 p.m. Farmers Market: Sarturdays from May 6 - November, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For Today Farm, 215 Shady Lane in Muncy, building a sense of community starts with the farmland — the foundation to sustain the business and preserve the natural environment. The name for the farm stands for the former owners, Tom and Daisy Styer, who operated a farm on the land for the last 50 years.

The farm practices regenerative farming, or more simply put, growing as nature intended, said owner Josh Leidecker. This method refers to growing practices that restore soil health and increase biodiversity through crop rotation and other means.

“It just takes a little while to get there,” Leidecker said of the vision for regenerative agriculture at Today Farm. “You know, we've got a big plan for this.” Leidecker brings agriculture experience from his other business venture, Susquehanna Mills, an area manufacturer of organic, non-GMO cooking oils.

The farm is planning to grow oilseed crops and potatoes, some small stands of vegetables, and at least one of the fields will be grazing grounds for animals—a regenerative agriculture method. They have also talked about growing tomatoes or blueberries, and installing a solar field and growing crops underneath the solar panels, Line explained.

Other regenerative farm techniques may include planting interceding crops to benefit the soil and feed livestock; and using “chicken tractors” as a form of crop tilling: the chickens move about the ground in a controlled manner, then fertilize the ground with their feces, providing nutrients for the next crop rotation.

The Today Farm vision is not just about restoring the land, but celebrating how it provides for us.

“We really like throwing parties and we really like elevating agriculture and making people more aware of where their food comes from, and celebrating local food,” said April Line, senior management.

The owners put their vision to the test last summer when they rented the Styer land for a Sunflower Fest, an event which brought out an estimated 1,500 people. They’re planning for another Sunflower Fest in August, plus a Solstice Fest in June, an Oktoberfest, and possibly a Christmas event, depending upon interest.

There is another piece to this vision: a chance to learn about food. The owners look to create agritourism opportunities on the farm, offering visitors a chance to learn about how crops can be grown more sustainably, and how that affects the land around us and the foods we eat.

Agritourism on the farm may look like tours by hay wagon or educational signage along the fields, Line said. The farm is working with Northcentral PA Conservancy to provide an educational component on opening day.

The grand opening of the Today Farm farm store and farmer’s market is set for Saturday, May 6.

The farm store will primarily feature PA-produced products, offering different products than would be available at the Saturday market, such as frozen meat and pet biscuits. “Think about General Store meets foodie gift shop. That’s kind of the vibe we’re going for,” Line said.

The store will serve wine, spirits, and beer crafted by Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport. The farm is starting a membership club — “become a Farm Fool” — for visitors to enjoy libations and receive a heads-up on events and merchandise.

Farm store hours will be year-round, Thursday through Sunday: Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

The farmers market will be organized like a typical growers market with a range of harvest crops and locally-made goods. The market will run every Saturday from May 6 through November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Today Farm is actively seeking vendors for the farmer’s market and hiring staff. Applications are available online. Find out more about the farm on their website or Facebook page.

