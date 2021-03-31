Williamsport, Pa. – Every single dollar of sales today at the Jersey Mike's location at Basin Street Plaza, 201 Basin Street, Williamsport will be used to fund programs supported by the Lycoming County United Way.

All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. Today is the Day of Giving, "our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!" according to Jersey Mike's.

Wondering what to eat and like helping others? Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs and grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers, or order

through the app for contact-less pickup. The hardworking teams Jersey Mike’s will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the Lycoming County United Way.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, come out and help a charity where you live: “At Jersey Mike’s, we give to give!” At Lycoming County United Way, contributions from Jersey Mike’s support the 38 different Lycoming County United Way supported programs in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.