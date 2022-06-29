Williamsport, Pa. -- A ceremonial ribbon cutting on March 1 formally welcomed a new business to West Fourth Street: Toast'd Bagels, serving New York style bagels and sandwiches.

Started by young entrepreneurs Christian Diggs and Hannah Summerson, the business was soon updating their Facebook page about selling out of bagels, sometimes before noon, because of demand.

On Wednesday they used social media for another announcement: There will be another ribbon cutting because the business is moving.

The owners cited a larger shop, bigger kitchen, and available free parking as reasons for thier upcoming relocation.

The post said:

BREAKING NEWS

We’ve been much busier than we anticipated, and found that our current location no longer best suits us or our customers.

Why are we moving? A larger kitchen will make for a more efficient way to get your orders to you quicker than ever, as well as allow us to expand our menu. We will also have more seating and an overall better environment for our customers to hang out in! And I’m sure you will all be happy to hear that we will have lots of parking spaces, all free of charge this time!

We will still be serving at our current location as of now, so if you haven’t been in to check it out yet, please stop by!

We are so thankful for all of the love and support!

Our grand reopening will be in just a couple weeks, so please stay tuned

New location: 1009 Washington Blvd.

NorthcentralPa.com featured the pair shortly after they opened. Watch here:

