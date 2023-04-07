Williamsport, Pa. — Toast’d Bagel Shop, a fan favorite Williamsport eatery, has gone up for sale. The shop opened in Williamsport in March 2022, bringing New York-style bagels and sandwiches to the area.

Owners Christian Diggs, 24, and Hannah Summerson, 23, first opened Toast’d Bagel Shop in downtown Williamsport at 11 W. Fourth Street before moving locations to 1009 Washington Boulevard last July.

The business saw much success, having repeat sell-out days over their first few weeks of business. The high demand led the owners to expand to a larger kitchen, a restaurant space with more seating, and a large parking lot.

In a Facebook post on April 6, the owners announced their intent to sell the business.

"After much consideration, we have decided to sell Toast’d LLC. We have been extremely blessed by every single one of our supporters and can’t thank you guys enough.

If you or anyone you know are interested in acquiring an established, successful business venture, please email toastdbagels@gmail.com ."

