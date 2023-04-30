Tioga, Pa. — Like so many small businesses in America, Maddie’s Nightcrawlers in Tioga is a family affair. Maddie Knapp, 11, says she started her business selling the big, wriggly worms to fishermen when she was only 8 after she and her many friends started picking nightcrawlers to sell them.

Why would she want to pick the slimy, fat worms that come up out of the ground just after dark on a rainy night?

Well, because her dad, Kevin did it when he was a kid and “I thought it would be cool,” Knapp said.

Kevin said he and his friends sold them for 2 cents apiece and could make $20 in a day on a good day, which he said was “a lot of money in the '80s.”

Though her offerings have grown since its humble start four years ago, nightcrawlers remain the best seller of them all, especially once warmer weather and fishing season arrive in the spring.

“Last year we sold about 7,000 nightcrawlers,” Kevin Knapp said. “We get about 100 customers a week,” he added.

Maddie’s big sister, Chelsea, bought a shed for her to keep at the house on Wellsboro Street. The shed and adjacent refrigerator are where Maddie operates from. Inside the shed, customers can find all sorts of other fishing tackle, lures and poles, as well as camping supplies and firewood. In the refrigerator, you can find “stunners and fatheads, both types of minnows, and red worms, a smaller version of night-crawlers, all from suppliers,” Maddie said.

Though she isn’t a big fan of eating what she catches, Maddie and her dad really enjoy fishing for “channel cats” or catfish, off the bridge just outside of town that goes over the Tioga River. Another good spot is off the spillway of the dam in Tioga or at Hammond Lake in Ives Run State Park.

“We usually just throw back whatever we catch,” he said.

Not only does she like to fish, but she likes to hunt. She plays softball and loves to roller skate, as well as ski and ice skate, her dad said.

She also plans on going turkey hunting with her dad this season.

Maddie gets to keep some of what she earns, even though much of it goes back into the business. And those friends of hers who help her? She pays them, her dad said.

That is what Maddie likes most about her business — going out with her friends to pick nightcrawlers.

“It’s a really fun time,” she said.

Some of the money she earns is being saved for her education, but each year she gets to buy something she wants.

Last year she bought an Air Track for gymnastics that goes in the swimming pool, another thing she really likes to do. This year, she’s planning on getting a laptop computer to help her keep track of the business records, which right now are recorded by hand in a record book.

Maddie has a twin brother, Curtis, who is non-verbal autistic, and Maddie said she likes to sit with him and sometimes sing to him and read to him, in addition to running her own business.

Before he passed away in 2021, Maddie’s grandfather even gave her a four-wheeler emblazoned with the name of her business to help her and her friends get to more locations to pick night crawlers.

“He was so proud of her,” Kevin said.

