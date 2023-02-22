Has your company hit a wall? Are you stuck in the day to day? Does your company have a strategic plan? Has your leadership team sat down for more than an hour to map out how they plan to accomplish their goals? Have you seen it? Do your employees know about it? Do you execute your strategic plan? Most importantly, what is strategic planning?

A strong strategic plan identifies company goals and prioritizes them. But also gets everyone on the same page going in the same direction. 85% of leadership teams spend less than one hour per month on the strategic plan. 95% of employees have no clue what the strategic plan is for the company. Then 90% of companies have a strategic plan but do not execute on it.

EOS, the Entrepreneurial Operating System®, is an operating system that can help with strategic planning. EOS utilizes a complete set of simple concepts and practical tools that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get what they want from their businesses.

EOS isn’t a computer operating system. It’s a people operating system that harnesses human energy through a simple set of tools and principles.

You didn’t become an entrepreneur to feel burned out or stuck in place. EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability.

When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more.

The strategic planning process

Sometimes to see something clearly, you have to take a step back and change the angle of your approach. If you’ve hit a wall and your business has hit a ceiling. Business is no different. Day-to-day business operations can cloud a leader’s perspective. When in the trenches putting out fires, they can lose sight of the bigger picture and the ability to see things objectively.

The EOS Process provides a proven way to put all the pieces together in a spaced learning environment, incorporating each of the EOS® Tools in the right order over time to best strengthen each key component of your business.

Before beginning the strategic planning process, business leaders need to take a step away to work on the business itself.

The six steps of strategic planning

First, take a step back and reframe your perspective. Ideally, you’ve taken a Clarity Break™ and arranged to host your leadership team in a separate location. Now you can begin the strategic planning process using these four steps:

Vision People Data Issues Processes Traction

Now that we have introduced the importance of strategic planning and the steps involved in the process. Next week we will delve deeper into the six steps of strategic planning and how to effectively implement a strategic plan. We will discuss key considerations for executing a successful strategic plan, including setting clear goals and objectives, aligning resources and efforts, and regularly reviewing and adjusting the plan as needed.

About the author Marshall Welch III is a highly experienced and skilled advocate for creative communities and entrepreneurs. With over three decades of experience in organic growth, growth through acquisition, and financing and venture capital, he is well-equipped to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges and opportunities of building and scaling successful businesses. His passion and diligence make him a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to helping entrepreneurs and creative communities achieve their goals. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Marshall, you can email him at marshall.welch@eosworldwide.com or visit his website at eosworldwide.com/marshall-welch.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.