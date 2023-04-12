Welcome to our series on strategic planning! In the previous articles, we have explored the importance of strategic planning and the steps involved in the process. Now, it's time to delve into the benefits of a well-executed strategic plan. When a strategic plan is properly implemented and executed, it can lead to numerous benefits for a company, including increased efficiency, improved decision-making, and increased competitiveness. In the following articles, we will explore these benefits in more detail and discuss specific ways in which a successful strategic plan can drive results for your business.

The result

A healthy, focused leadership team and organization that makes continual progress towards achieving everything in their vision.

When to do your strategic planning

If you’ve yet to put together a strategic plan for your business, now is a great time to start. Work with your leadership team to mark out a date and time to start. Begin by exploring and implementing the strategies discussed in this guide. We recommend hosting your strategic planning session in a location away from your business. This way, the distractions of your usual day-to-day responsibilities don’t derail your planning.

Once you have a strategic plan, you should regularly follow up with additional review sessions. Ideally, your strategic planning sessions take place every quarter so that you can revisit your plan and stay agile.

No strong strategic plan should be immovable. As new innovations roll out or new competitors enter the market, you should be poised to capitalize on new opportunities.

How to implement a strategic business plan

There are a few ways to start implementing a strategic plan with EOS, the Entrepreneurial Operating System®.

Visit the EOS website and get access to all the tools talked about today. Read the book “Traction” by Gino Wickman to learn the secrets of strengthening the Six Key Components™ talked about today. You’ll discover simple yet powerful ways to run your company that will give you and your leadership team more focus, more growth, and more enjoyment. Hire an implementer and have a 90 Minute meeting to introduce your leadership team to EOS, getting everyone on the same page to decide if you want to use the system and tools to strengthen your company.

A strategic plan focuses a team on a single path forward. To create a successful plan, it needs to harness team energy in one direction so you can capture momentum.

As you begin implementing your strategic business plan, ensure your leadership team aligns around it. Every leadership team member should be dedicated and 100% behind your company’s vision and goals. This way, the plan you’ve worked to create together can be followed and executed across the business.

The next step in a truly successful rollout means bringing in employees from every level of the company. Your leadership team will take the plan down to their direct reports, who will share it with their teams. Every employee should be familiar with and have access to the company’s vision. They need to see how their role contributes to the organization’s success and begin executing it.

How companies benefit from strategic planning

Strategic planning brings the owner’s entrepreneurial visions to the rest of the company. They have ideas swirling around in their mind about where they see the company 10 years from now. A strategic plan puts them in black and white – explored, prioritized, and shared with the other members of the organization.

Companies benefit from this kind of documentation because a strategic plan ensures everyone is on the same page. Strategic plans bring everyone into alignment and work toward the same goals.

Once everyone speaks the same language and understands their part in creating their organization’s vision, you’ll also see more accountability for tasks. People will know their role and how they fit into the grand scheme of things. They’ll own the outcomes expected of them and feel inspired to contribute.

About the author Marshall Welch III is a highly experienced and skilled advocate for creative communities and entrepreneurs. With over three decades of experience in organic growth, growth through acquisition, and financing and venture capital, he is well-equipped to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges and opportunities of building and scaling successful businesses. His passion and diligence make him a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to helping entrepreneurs and creative communities achieve their goals. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Marshall, you can email him at marshall.welch@eosworldwide.com or visit his website at eosworldwide.com/marshall-welch.

