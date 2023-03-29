Welcome back to our continuing series on strategic planning! In today's fast-paced and ever-changing business environment, it is essential for companies to have a clear and well-defined plan in order to achieve their long-term goals and objectives.

Strategic planning is the process of defining a company's direction and making decisions on allocating its resources to pursue this direction. It involves setting goals, analyzing the competitive environment, and identifying internal and external factors that may affect the organization. In the following articles, we will delve deeper into the strategic planning process and explore best practices for developing a successful strategic plan for your business by continuing with the six steps of strategic planning.

2. People

Clarify roles and responsibilities on the leadership team and across the organization. Putting the right people in the right seats with core values aligned to the business will help your company grow strong.

The Accountability Chart is based on the fundamental belief that every organization has major functions. All functions must be strong. In addition to major functions in any great organization, there is an additional major function, the Integrator. The Integrator harmoniously integrates the major functions of the organization, runs the business / the glue, and drives accountability in the organization.

The thing that makes this basic Accountability Chart an Accountability Chart is that only 1 person can be accountable for each major function. In the world of accountability, when two people are accountable – nobody is accountable. That’s the basic Accountability Chart. The Accountability Chart creates the right structure, identifying the major roles the right way to help you take your company to the next level. There is no prescription for the right structure here. You have to discover that for your company.

Once you agree on the right structure for your organization, you then set about defining the major roles for everybody on the leadership team – crystallizing what you are accountable for. From there we take a structure first, people second approach to creating your Accountability Chart at the leadership team level of your organization.

3. Data

You’re on an island; can’t communicate with any of your team. The cabana boy or girl, whichever you prefer, brings you a sheet of paper with numbers on it. Those numbers tell you exactly how the business is doing. What would those numbers be for your business?

Compile the list of numbers you would like to see. This will become the company Scorecard. Set the goals for each measurable and assign accountability to a person for each measurable. It will evolve into something you’ll love to see!

4. Issues

The Issues Solving Track and IDS (Identify, Discuss, Solve) can help your company overcome common pitfalls associated with resolving issues in the organization. Watch your company become 80-100% strong in the Issues Component by prioritizing three issues each week, IDSing them, and then moving to the next set of three.

Help everyone in the organization get better at prioritizing and solving issues. I = Identify, D = Discuss, S = Solve stems from a discovery that even great leadership teams struggle with solving issues at the root. They discuss the issues a lot. Rarely do they identify the root cause of the issue and rarely do they truly solve anything. With your Issues List clear, we start IDS by prioritizing the 1, 2, and 3 most important issues to solve today.

Start with identifying the real root cause of the issue. Rarely what’s written is the root cause, you have to dig to get to the root. When the real root cause is crystal clear, we can then briefly discuss the issue. We say what needs to be said once (and only once). We then move to solve the issue. This often requires a decision, and/or an agreement to take action in a way that we believe will make the real issue go away forever.

5. Processes

Work through and agree on your handful of Core Processes. Every organization has just a handful of truly Core Processes. Things like an H/R process, a marketing process, and a sale process. The question is, what are the handful of unique processes in your business? Identify and agree on what those are, what you are going to call them and who’s going to be accountable to them. Documents and simplifies the process at a 20/80 approach. Document 20% of the major steps that get you 80% of the results.

Then start at the beginning and work through chronologically to the end of the process. With 3-5 bullets, then define who’s going to do it, how they are going to do it, what tools to use. Then move on to step 2, then step 3. Continues until there is clarity from start to desired result of the process.

When all core processes have been documented and created you will have a Core Process Manual for everyone to follow.

6. Traction

Instill focus, discipline, and accountability throughout the company so that everyone executes on that vision – every day. The way to do that is through a meeting pulse.

The meeting pulse is as a way to combat procrastination and support a cadence and expectation of getting work done on time. Every meeting has five rules:

Same time Same day Same agenda Start on time End on time

Meetings that don’t resolve problems are a waste of time. The Level 10 Meeting Agenda incorporates the psychology of what makes for great weekly meetings, forcing you to look at and address what is most important, solving your issues as they arise.

Level 10 Meetings increase your company communication, save time and become effective using the Level 10 Meeting Agenda from EOS . Level 10 Meetings are 90-minute weekly meetings that follow a crucial agenda that pays special attention to the psychology, philosophy and flow of effective meetings.

Then achieve traction® through the 90-day world™

Quarterly Sessions. A day with your leadership team every 90 days to evaluate their performance, refocus, set priorities for the next 90 days and resolve any issues that might impede progress. Your team experiences measurable growth and improvement every 90 days – Traction.

Annual Sessions. Two days with your leadership team each year to work on team health and update the vision and plan for the next year and next quarter.

Now that we have discussed the importance of strategic planning and the steps involved in the process, it's time to focus on the results of a well-executed strategic plan. A strategic plan that is properly implemented and executed can lead to numerous benefits for a company, including increased efficiency, improved decision-making, and increased competitiveness. In the next article, we will delve into the specific ways in which a successful strategic plan can drive results for your business.

