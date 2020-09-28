Williamsport, Pa. – Candice Gair of Williamsport worked in SHOP-VAC’s Treasury department for five years before news of the plant closing came on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“We got a letter of termination saying ‘we're done, the plant’s closing,’ with no notice, nothing. And I feel it was wrong for what they did to us. We dedicated our time, and they just blew us away,” she said. “Just like SHOP-VAC, they blew us away.”

The morning of her last day, Gair said she was told she could clean out her space and leave at any time and still put eight hours on her time sheet. “I said, I’m not just going to walk off. I’m going to finish my day out with my coworkers. We’re family.”

Employees lost their healthcare and received no severance, she said, “just ‘out the door.’” Gair and her fellow former coworkers have had no communication from the company since, she said.

Gair has organized a group of her former coworkers to protest the company’s abrupt dismissal of nearly 400 employees from their jobs, and Monday a group of ex-employees took to the side of the road with signs. “We're standing here trying to get the community to be on our side and support us.”

Gair intends to continue the protest throughout the week.

Crystal Milner of Williamsport worked in quality control for about a year and a half until SHOP-VAC abruptly terminated her employment.

“I’m here today to let people know it's just not right; it's not okay that these corporations can just get away with doing something like this. We have lives and families, too, and they just get to skate free and do what they're doing. What do we have to do? Scramble around to find a job? It's not that easy. These people are like family to me,” she said.

Employees worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, they were deemed “essential workers,” but did not receive hazard pay, according to protesters.

“I don't know how many hours of overtime we worked every day, six days a week, 10-hour days. It was insane and then, this,” added Milner.

From the streets to the courthouse

Demonstrating along the street is a way to vent frustration, to unite, and raise awareness in the community. But they are not just protesting. Workers who were laid off by SHOP-VAC have banded together to sue the company for violating the WARN Act.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which passed in 1988, requires employers provide 60 days of advance notice to employees about plant closings or mass lay-offs. Most SHOP-VAC employees were given less than 24-hours notice of the closure and of their termination.

Jason Fink, President & CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce said he and other leaders immediately checked with the Dept. of Labor to see if a WARN notice was filed the day the closing and job terminations occurred. "The notice was filed some time later in the day – but the news of the job terminations and shop closing was already circulating," said Fink.

The lawsuit against SHOP-VAC is expected to be be filed tomorrow. SHOP-VAC employees are represented by lawyers from Raisner Roupinian LLC., the same company that represented WOOD-MODE workers in a winning, class-action lawsuit filed the company unexpectedly closed and laid-off 1,000 of individuals without warning.

An anonymous source close to the company provided NorthcentralPa.com with details regarding the closure.

SHOP-VAC's notification letter to employees cited the crisis of COVID-19 as reason for the company's financial hardship. Additionally, the company said it had "been negotiating" with a potential buyer, but said "the buyer without warning walked away from the deal" which caused the closure. According to sources, this is not true.

Not only did SHOP-VAC's financial hardships occur before COVID-19, but the offer to buy the company was rejected.

Over a year before COVID-19, SHOP-VAC was operating in the red, accruing over 90 million dollars of debt, and was forced to leverage their equity with J.P. Morgan. Early September, J.P. Morgan called SHOP-VAC's equity note and the bank took ownership of the company. Sources say the bank then hired a management consulting company to run SHOP-VAC until a buyer was found.

J.P. Morgan did not accept the offer, and rather chose to shut the company down, liquidate its assets, and sell the SHOP-VAC brand and intellectual property to one of its competitors, a route that was more beneficial to the bottom line. By not accepting the offer, the bank made a fiscal decision that also put hundreds of people out of work.

There are reports of a new offer to buy SHOP-VAC from J.P. Morgan, which would continue production and allow employees to be re-hired. Sources say this is expected to be filed by the end of the week.

Fink said he wants to see operations at SHOP-VAC restored. “We’ve had people reaching out who have resources.”

Fink said working with SHOP-VAC owners is, and has historically been, difficult. The company has yet to answer or return calls. Even 15 years ago when the company relocated production to New York, Fink said a Governor’s Action Team worked to assemble a $4-plus-million deal to help keep the company in Pennsylvania. At the time, the company did not return calls to the State.

As of now, it is unclear whether JP Morgan will accept any offer.

Resources and job fair planned for SHOP-VAC employees

"Although other local companies are hiring, finding a new job is difficult," said Gair. “Career Link has reached out to us to get other jobs.”

PA CareerLink Lycoming and Clinton Counties is sponsoring virtual Rapid Response sessions for SHOP-VAC employees throughout this week. Rapid Response is an early intervention to help workers who have been affected by plant closures, layoffs, and even natural disasters or a pandemic.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, a group of community partners including the Chamber, First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, PA CareerLink, Sen. Yaw, Reps. Wheeland and Everett, the Lycoming County Commissioners, and the City of Williamsport are hosting a special job fair for SHOP-VAC employees at the Liberty Arena in Williamsport.

After SHOP-VAC employees have a few hours to meet with prospective employers, the fair will be opened to the general public.

"Many of our friends and neighbors are suffering the effects of unemployment related to COVID-19 or other circumstances," noted Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. The SHOP-VAC closures only add to the strain, presenting further hardship.

Frick recommends PA211, a United Way-supported free resource offering the most comprehensive database for services including mental health, food security, a crisis hotline, legal advice, transportation options, and a host of other resources.

On the side of the road with their fellow ex-coworkers, two employees from the Catawissa facility stood together holding signs. “It was very sad," said one about the day they were all let go.

“I know people who spent 35 years there who have to to start over again. They don't know nothing,” she said. “This is where they know, where they got their healthcare. Now they don't know what to do.”