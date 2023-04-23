Williamsport, Pa. — “To see them coming into their own, their confidence and passion, their ability to represent their dad’s vision for this place — it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

That’s Moon and Raven Public House co-owner Erin Roush talking about her daughters as the two step in to oversee the downtown pub while their parents prepare to sell it. Having opened the business on a bustling First Friday nearly 10 years ago, Chip and Erin Roush are ready to move on; and to that end, the Moon and Raven Public House has been on the market for almost a year.

In the meantime Ari, 25, and Anna, 26, have been serving respectively as general manager and bar manager—enabling their parents to step back from work that has kept them crazy-busy for the past 10 years.

“You can never turn it off,” Erin says of running a pub.

Indeed, in a recent conversation with Northcentral Pa., the family of four laughed together about how they cannot even dine out elsewhere without having to restrain themselves from welcoming customers, running orders, and busing dirty dishware.

“We even stack our plates at the end of the meal,” jokes Chip.

The busy-ness of business was readily apparent during our conversation, as Erin got up to handle paychecks at one point, while Chip was running down a repairman to fix their broken dishwasher before the evening rush. But perhaps Mom and Dad will be able to relax a bit now.

With their daughters currently running things, and especially after the business actually sells, Erin and Chip hope to travel more, and be more available for family — meaning both their kids and their parents. The senior Roushes had a taste of this with a recent overseas visit to their youngest child, Levi, who’s at college in London. The long-standing desire for a trip like that, says Erin, became a reality when Ari and Anna took over.

“They wanted this for us so much that they were willing to step up to make it happen,” Erin explains.

Recharging and reconnecting

In fact, Erin had already bowed out of Moon and Raven a year ago to concentrate on her other business: Loyalsock’s Freshlife health-food store, which she took over in 2013 — the same year as the pub.

Chip meanwhile will remain involved with the tavern in a supporting role. With the daughters taking on such tasks as hiring and staff development, Ari says she hopes to set Dad free for “the things he enjoys doing—like prepping food, talking with guests and being the face and heart of this place.”

Though his heart is with that side of the business, Chip emphasizes that no task is “beneath” him — or anyone else for that matter. “There’s not any work that is below anyone’s status,” he insists. “I’ve worked a good portfolio, from fast-food to delivery to catering to family casual to fine dining to the Darden food group. The truth is, there’s nothing that I haven’t done in this business—and that includes cleaning toilets and sweeping parking lots.”

As for the future, Anna and Ari are committed to preserving their father’s vision for the Moon and Raven. In Chip’s words, that was “to create a Scots-Irish pub experience in the States—a gathering place for slowing down, recharging and reconnecting. This could be with people you may know … or not know!”

Chip is eager to point out that this is one reason the Moon and Raven has no TVs. “We didn’t want that to intrude on the pub,” he explains.

Grasping pub culture

For Irish flavor, Ari brings her 2018 experience on Ireland’s Great Blasket Island, off the southwest coast in County Kerry.

“It was uninhabited after the 1950s,” Ari says, “except for three stone cottages that were turned into a bed-and-breakfast.” Only 20 at the time, Ari did a three-month work-exchange program at the establishment, performing a variety of tasks including some time at the B&B’s coffee shop.

“That was my first introduction to Irish hospitality,” adds Ari, who also enjoyed the nearby seaside village of Dingle. “It was certainly a life-changing experience. I think that’s where I first grasped the concept of pub culture.”

Yet even as she seeks to carry on that old-world atmosphere, Ari has sprinkled in a decidedly modern-day flavor with Femme Vital, which she describes as a “Goth Wave dance party featuring music from the goth, dark wave, and electronic genres.

“The intention is to create an inclusive community space centered around self-expression and movement,” she adds.

The next of these is slated for April 29. Follow Femme Vital on Instagram for more info.

Buyers interested in the Moon and Raven can write to contactus@moonandravenpub.com.

