Jersey Shore, Pa. — The new owners of Erv’s Meat Market, local couple Mary and David Closs, have set a reopening date for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The Closses are coming in after former owners Doug and Lori Rauch retired on July 2. There were some concerns the store might close for good when the Rauch’s made the announcement in the beginning of June.

The Closses said their plan is to keep everything the same, with no changes to the menu or store hours as of now. The phone number is even staying the same.

That means the store will be open Tuesday through Saturday for the foreseeable future.

If anything changes, it will be to add options, not take any away, David said.

Both Closses said they would consider expanding the store's hours, but first want to get the business up and running before thinking of expansion.

Something Mary's been keen on adding are fresh vegetable options.

Mary was the one to bring up the idea of the couple buying a business — a process she said took quite a while when the opportunity showed up on Facebook.

“I’d been searching for a while, and I’d just send things to my husband randomly,” Mary said. “He was willing to investigate [the purchase].”

Neither had any specific designs on owning and operating a butcher shop. They’d just always wanted to own a business, Mary said. Erv’s was perfect because it was small and manageable for the couple, despite them not having any prior experience as butchers.

“I like to learn new things, and I wasn’t afraid,” Mary said. “I know how to cook, and I know how to cut meat. There’re certain things that butchers do different then homemakers, so I’m willing to learn anything and everything.”

David said that negotiations with the Rauches began with just a simple phone call, but then those phone calls started to become sporadic, like the deal might fall through.

“All of sudden we got back together, and it was, like, ‘boom,'” David said.

“Everything found a place,” Mary agreed.

Mary will be the one running the business day-to-day. David, who has another full-time job, will assist in the operations of the couple's new butcher shop.

Currently, the Closses only have one other employee — their niece. They have plans to expand in the future with the addition of two to three employees.

