Milton -- The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) is one of several northcentral Pa. nonprofits to receive grant funding from the PPL Foundation; in this case, in a value of $40,000.

These funds will support the newly created Susquehanna Valley MakerSpace Program. TIME and Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project will expand TIME's current MakerSpace Program into the "Susquehanna Valley Makerspace Program."

This will be a STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts & Math) based educational program executed by TIME and SVCEP, drawing youth and adults from throughout Northumberland County into Makerspace programming, which will lead into career training and college level programming in the future for these low-to-moderate income communities.

TIME will provide the facilities and equipment while SVCEP will provide the needed instructors, curriculum, and certification opportunities. In the second year, the program plans to launch training in Sunbury and Shamokin area. These funds will assist in providing additional equipment for the launch of these expansion sites.

TIME has also received substantial financial support from the Degenstein Foundation and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way for the Makerspace Program. The organization intends to expand programming into Union and Snyder Counties as well.

George Venios, Executive Director of TIME, stated: "TIME greatly appreciates the generosity of the PPL Foundation and we are excited to move forward with this program for Northumberland County. We look forward to expanding our organization’s STEAM program beyond Milton and becoming the 'Regional MakerSpace Hub' for the area."

The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. This year, the PPL Foundation received more than 120 applications during this highly competitive grant cycle. TIME was one of 12 organizations to be selected for a grant.

“We are continuously inspired by the caring, commitment and creativity of the many nonprofit organizations such as TIME make a lasting difference in our communities, and this year’s grant recipients are no exception. We’re proud to support their efforts,” said Ryan Hill, PPL Foundation president.



