Carlisle -- The GIANT Company corporation is turning toward renewables, following suit with Weis Markets, who made the change in 2019.

On November 4, GIANT announced a long-term renewable energy agreement with Constellation, a leading energy and energy solutions provider, to power its Pennsylvania operations including select stores, fuel stations, and perishable distribution centers with renewable energy.

The agreement will eliminate 100,000 metric tons of Scope 2 carbon emissions from the company's annual energy use, equivalent to taking 24,000 cars off of the road according to EPA estimates.

Backed by The GIANT Company’s commitment, Constellation has entered into separate long-term power purchase agreements to procure a total of 80 megawatts of renewable energy. The solar projects, which will be developed by Pine Gate Renewables, are expected to achieve commercial operation between June 2022 and January 2024.

The Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from these projects are not included in this agreement and will be transacted separately. The GIANT Company will receive approximately 155 million kilowatt hours of energy per year from the long-term power purchase agreement, with that energy matched by Green-e® Energy Certified RECs sourced from renewable facilities located throughout the U.S.

“Supporting renewable energy projects like solar is one of the many ways The GIANT Company is working to heal the planet for the families we serve today and, in the future,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “This project is a significant step in further reducing our Scope 2 carbon emissions and achieving our overall sustainability goals. It reaffirms our commitment to being a sustainable grocer and responsible steward of the communities we serve, all while bringing jobs and economic benefit to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The GIANT Company plants to adopt a clean energy solution from Constellation that enables the development of, and increases businesses’ access to, large-scale offsite renewable energy projects by removing hurdles associated with traditional offsite power purchase agreements.

“We applaud The GIANT Company on supporting the development of new-build renewable energy assets through its genuine commitment to sustainability,” said Mark Huston, president of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We’re pleased to help The GIANT Company deliver on its carbon reduction goals while making a positive impact on the environment.”

In June 2020, The GIANT Company completed a two-phase solar project at its Carlisle corporate headquarters, which includes a 625kw rooftop solar array and seven-acre pollinator-friendly solar field, enough to generate renewable power for the entire campus, according to a GIANT press release.

The GIANT Company was also the first grocery retailer and first Pennsylvania participant to take part in the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s InSPIRE study, where scientists measure and track the performance of the pollinator-friendly ground cover for applications to future solar energy projects, according to the release.

Representing The GIANT Company, Amerex Energy Services worked with Constellation to design and implement this renewable product structure.



