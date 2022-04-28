Williamsport, Pa. — The Brickyard restaurant is celebrating ten years in business with a “Birthday Bash” on Saturday, April 30, the culmination of ten days of celebrations since the anniversary on April 20.

The event will feature music starting at 1 p.m. from the Uptown Music Collective and Lynn and the Farley Five.

The event will also feature games for kids, a climbing wall, a Zoa Energy Drink giveaway and a New Trail Brewing tent.

The Brickyard Restaurant & Ale House, the full business name, was founded on the idea of “burgers and beer." The restaurants aptly celebrated the milestone with ten days of breweries, burger specials, and bands leading up to April 30.

The restaurant first opened its doors on April 20, 2012, but there was no specific connection to “420," despite the party celebrations normally associated with that day.

“It just happened that we’ve opened all of our businesses on that day,” Tony Esker, one of the owners, said, “That just seems to be our day.”

There have been recent rumors regarding the possible sale of the business, rumors which Esker denies, saying they did a “standard” appraisal of the property and that he doesn’t know how the rumors could have started.

“We’ve done an appraisal every five years we’ve been open,” Esker said. “It’s for corporate structuring.”

