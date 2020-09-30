Williamsport, Pa. – The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House, located in downtown Williamsport, closed today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A mysterious sign appeared this afternoon on the gateway entrance to the Brickyard saying "The Brickyard will be closed at 1:00 p.m. today. Sorry for any inconvenience."

The restaurant explained the reason for their closure in a post on their facebook page.

"After receiving a positive Covid-19 test result from one of our Pine Square employees. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors so we can properly deal with the situation," states the post.

The restaurant said they will "be taking all of the necessary steps for us to re-open safely" including testing all of their staff and "a full sanitation" of their facility.

The Brickyard's announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Lycoming county commissioners voted to renew the 90-day disaster declaration for the county due to ongoing concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.