Elysburg, Pa. — Having flowers and plants around the house increases levels of positive energy and helps people feel secure and relaxed, according to multiple studies. That's just what moms need!

Adams Family Farm, 11 Polk Lane, Elysburg, will be hosting a weekend full of planting activities at their greenhouses in honor of moms everywhere.

Beginning Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m., visitors to Adams Family Farm can browse the thousands of succulents to build or plant a myriad of customizable planters with mothers, grandmothers, favorite aunts, sisters, etc., to celebrate them on Mother's Day.

Herb planters and flower planter options will also be available, ranging in price from $5 to $50. Saturday planting hours that weekend will be 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. The farm also has a large selection of hundreds of hanging baskets, starting at $15.

Saturday only will be a Chicken BBQ meal for $15 starting around 11 a.m., serving until 2 p.m. or until sold out.

Pre-orders or reservations aren't necessary but recommended, according to Kristen Adams. "Making them will ensure we don't run out either of the BBQ or supplies to make planters," she said. To make reservations please contact the farm on Facebook, or text/call Dave Adams at 570-854–3406.

Five generation farm in Pa.

Located in the Bear Gap Valley, just a stone's throw away from Knoebels Amusement Park, this five generational family farm encompasses 180 acres.

David Adams shares the first name of four generations ahead of him, all farming the land for the last 130 years. "He has been farming full time since he graduated college at the age of 21," said Kristen. She and David have been married for six years.

David and Kristen work and live on the farm, holding agricultural degrees from Penn State and Virginia Tech.

David, his father Dave, along with their wives Kristen and Louisa, plus sisters Becky, Suzie, and LuAnn, their spouses and children, as well as about a dozen part time employees are all involved with keeping the farm alive, said Kristen. "Then of course there's the farm dog Brutus, who we all report to!" she joked.

The farm's main crop is actually produce, including many different types of vegetables, and two fruit orchards. They sell produce at the Ferry Street Growers market in Danville from May through November.

"Additionally we go to markets in Blakeslee and Nanticoke," Kristen said. "We have cattle and chickens that are raised for beef, eggs, and chicken that is also sold at the same markets. The greenhouses were added to the operation around four to five years ago, which offers the activities for Mother’s Day, with the farm also expanding to offer cut flowers starting last year during the summer," she added.

This weekend, the greenhouses will also offer a large selection of premade planters, bedding flowers, vegetable plants, cut flower bunches, and herbs. The farm also sells a hefty selection of home-made baked goods and canned items.

"If you make the trip, be sure to look out for signs for the greenhouses as you get close. Sometimes a GPS takes you to a neighboring road," Kristen advised.

For more information about the event or the farm itself, "like" them on Facebook. David and Kristen post about and document what life is really like on a family farm in central Pennsylvania.

