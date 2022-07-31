Lewisburg, Pa. — A Discovery Channel television crew made a stop in downtown Lewisburg last week to film an episode at the historic Campus Theatre.

Bucknell University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said the crew from Road Trip Masters, which now airs on Amazon Prime and the Family Channel, filmed a segment at the theater with Executive Director Scotta Magnelli on Wednesday. Bucknell owns the theater, which is run by The Campus Theatre Ltd. non-profit organization.

Road Trip Masters features schoolteachers Nick Kressler and Brian Fulmer touring small-town America in a gold convertible "as they get up close and personal with the awesome people and places that make this great nation rock," according to the show's website.

The Campus Theatre officials shared the news and photos of the event on social media Saturday morning.

"If you happened to notice a very stylish gold convertible in downtown Lewisburg this past week, let us fill you in on some very exciting news!" a Facebook post read. "We were thrilled to welcome Nick Kessler and the crew of Road Trip Masters to The Campus Theatre on Wednesday. They were here in Lewisburg filming an episode of their nationally syndicated television series, and spent much of their time in the theatre filming our Technical Director and Projectionist Extraordinaire, Andy Seal."

Seal demonstrated the theater's ability to screen both digital and 35mm films, the post continued.

"We were well represented, and it was a great way to spread the word not only about The Campus Theatre, but also about our amazing town of Lewisburg!"

The show's air date has not been announced yet.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.