TEDxWilliamsport will be held at Lycoming College on March 19, 2022. Originally scheduled for October 2021, the event was rescheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are now on sale at www.ticketfairy.com/event/tedxwilliamsport22. This is the third event under the leadership of Event Organizer Chuck Black, who is now joined by Co-Organizer April Lane. Black brought TEDx back to Williamsport after a several year hiatus, and has announced he will be retiring as Organizer at the conclusion of this event when new leadership will be announced.

Previous TEDx events have been held at the Pajama Factory and the Community Theater League. This will be the first time that the event will be held at Lycoming College. “Williamsport is a vibrant city with much to offer in the way of healthcare, government, modern manufacturing, education, and more. We’re honored to be partnering with TEDxWilliamsport to host this year’s event and believe it’s a great way to showcase all that this city has to offer individuals and businesses alike,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College.

“The City of Williamsport and Lycoming County are working closely with the College to revitalize the East End of the city, so it’s particularly fitting that TEDx will be held in our Krapf Gateway Center, which in many ways is a catalyst for this revitalization. From the Trogner Presentation Room, attendees will have a great view of the evolving neighborhood, and are sure to be inspired by the juxtaposition of this renaissance with the inspiring lineup of speakers that TEDx has in store for us.”

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

The 2021/2022 Event Theme is “InterconnecTED”. Speakers will present talks between eight and eighteen minutes and will center their talk around the connectedness of their idea worth sharing. Event Organizer Black said, “While we were disappointed to postpone the event with the Omicron variant, we believe that the event can be done safely. We are requiring everyone to wear masks, will practice social distancing, and will have a limited capacity at the event. TEDx is all about being creative, and our team is working hard to creatively present it once again."

The Organizing Team has announced the following speakers for the upcoming event: Adriana Richard, Dan Brauning, Howard Woodruff, John Shableski, Lisa Longo, Sandra Lane, Shaheem Hill, and Emily Gale. All of the talks will be available on Youtube and social media within two months of the event.

For more information, please visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/44595. Information is also available on Facebook at TEDxWilliamsport or by email at TEDxWilliamsport@gmail.com.



