If your TikTok is buffering, won't load, or showing a profile internet connectivity issue or profile error, it's not you, it's TikTok, which is down. 

Down Detector, a third-party service monitoring website reported that there are currently problems at TikTok with server connections, the app, and user profiles.

At the height of the issue around 1:20 p.m, Down Detector reported more than 80,000 people reporting issues with the social media. 

TikTok has not acknowledged the outage, but users on Twitter sure have.

So if anything, TikTok's outage makes for some good meme surfing on other social media platforms.

