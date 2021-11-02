Nacero Inc. is bringing lower carbon, zero sulfur gasoline to Pennsylvania. Made from a combination of natural gas and renewable natural gas, the product can be used in all road vehicles, regardless of typical fuel source.

The company offers two types of Nacero gasoline, Nacero Blue and Nacero Green, each with a different level of reduced emissions.

Nacero Blue, made from 100 percent domestic natural gas, uses renewable power and carbon capture methods. The price is comparable to standard gas prices. According to Nacero, use of Nacero Blue can reduce the lifecycle carbon footprint of a car or truck's fuel in half.

Nacero Green, made from a blend of renewable natural gas and captured flare gas, can potentially reduce carbon footprint to zero or zet-nero levels, according to Nacero.

The production of Nacero fuel produces less emissions than crude oil refining, according to research conducted by Nacero. Compared to a conventional crude oil refinery at the same scale as a typical Nacero plant, Nacero avoids 34 million metric tonnes per year of CO2 emissions, or 60.7% less emissions than standard oil production, according to the research findings. Nacero plants are powered by wind and solar.

The $6 billion "Marcellus Facility" will be opening on the site of a former coal mine in Newport Township and Nanticoke, Luzerne County, according to the PA environmental digest.

The new facility is estimated to create over 300 operating jobs and over 3,000 construction jobs. Nacero projects that serving 4 million drivers will reduce over 25 million tons per year of carbon emissions.



