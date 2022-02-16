Potter County – Mahaley’s Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc. has been officially selected as an authorized dealer of Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment. Founded more than 30 years ago in Coudersport, Pa., Mahaley’s is a family-run business that serves customers in a large area surrounding Potter County along the border of Pennsylvania and New York.

“There is a big demand for landscaping and construction services, equipment and rentals in our area,” said John Mahaley, who along with his wife, Maureen, owns and operates Mahaley’s Outdoor Power Equipment. “We believe adding Bobcat will be a huge asset to our area and allow us to offer even more products and services to our diverse customer base.”

Founded by John’s father, Geoff, in 1991, the company remains a family-run business known for providing outstanding service to homeowners, gas companies, local fire departments, loggers and other forestry management companies – all of whom will now have a wide range of Bobcat products available to them.

“We take pride in the products, services and professional advice we provide. Given the customers we already serve, adding Bobcat equipment is a natural fit and provides a good opportunity for us to grow our business,” offered Mahaley. “Bobcat products are known for their durability and toughness, which is something our customers want and expect, so we are excited to extend this opportunity to them.”

Mahaley’s Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc. is located at 2667 SR 49 E, Coudersport, Pa. 16915.