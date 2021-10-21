Cybersecurity threats have launched national and local responses as the public faces a growing amount of scam calls, identity fraud, and other privacy invasions. As the public faces cybersecurity threats, legislators are considering economic impacts, while leaders in the field are offering their expert advice.

See online resources for information on how to prevent and/or respond to cyber security attacks: https://www.ready.gov/cybersecurity. Find additional resource links at the bottom of the page.

Current Cybersecurity legislation

In September, legislators proposed a bill that would strengthen U.S. cyber defenses and create federal work programs in the cybersecurity field. The proposed programs would specifically employ veterans and members of the Armed Forces.

The bill details approximately 500,000 available jobs in cybersecurity in the U.S.

Legislators have not yet voted on the bill.

Cybersecurity expert at Penn College

An expert on cybersecurity is set to visit Penn College for a presentation on ransomware attacks, offering a local learning opportunity to Penn College students and the public.

Jon Matthews, vice president of digital forensics and incident response for CyberMaxx, will present on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 1056 of the Student & Administrative Services Center. The college’s current masking policy requires everyone, including visitors to campus, to be masked while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

In his role at CyberMaxx, a cybersecurity firm for 1,000-plus health care facilities, Matthews helps clients determine the cause and extent of security breaches. His extensive cybersecurity background includes work as a cyber counterintelligence special agent for the U.S. Army.

Matthews’ presentation will cover recent ransomware attacks, identify common tools used by threat actors and describe mitigation measures that companies can employ to help prevent future attacks. Time will be allotted for questions.



