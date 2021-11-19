Harrisburg, Pa. – Attorney Generals across the country and Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook) are at odds on the issue of Instagram's impact on well-being.

Attorney General Shapiro, alongside a coalition of Attorney Generals, recently opened a nationwide investigation into Meta, claiming that Meta presents the Instagram platform "to children and young adults in a way that violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk."

Meta has previously faced claims that their platforms are harmful. In September, Meta issued a press release response to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article, claiming it inaccurately represented research on Instagram's impact.

The challenge to WSJ centered around body image. According to Meta, in reference to Harvard and Pew Research Center studies, "the majority of teens credit social media for positive outcomes." In the case of body image, "here also, the majority of teenage girls who experienced body image issues still reported Instagram either made it better or had no impact," stated the Meta release.

Public, media challenges to Meta platforms have now elevated to legal disputes that claim safety risks.

“We must do more to keep our children safe online — from both predatory people and predatory companies who put them at risk. Social media companies have a responsibility to keep their users safe and disclose risks associated with their platforms,” said AG Shapiro. “Our investigation will help determine whether Facebook failed in its responsibility to protect children online and will help us determine how to stop these companies from continuing to put children at risk for their own profit.”

According to Shapiro's office, the investigation targets, among other things, the techniques utilized by Facebook to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement.

Shapiro's office claims that "Meta’s own internal research shows that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide," a claim very similar to previous challenges of the Meta platform.

A response from Meta has not been released.



