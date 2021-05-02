Harrisburg, Pa. - On April 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced 2021 recipients of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants, which will provide technology training for Pennsylvania workers.

Bradford County was awarded $41,363; Sullivan County $10,432; and Susquehanna County $21,019. Similar grants given statewide totaled $1.3 million.

Local programs in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna Counties will be implemented by the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board, which will collaborate with established partners to provide digital literacy instruction to underserved communities. Services will be provided through a combination of enhanced mobile service and cohort training.

“It is critical that people looking for work have the necessary skills to do so,” said Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna). “The training programs supported by this funding will teach them how to search and apply for jobs online, upload a resume, and post a professional profile on networking sites.”

“Pennsylvania employers need workers with the skills to navigate the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

“The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that workers develop the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties that will be required of them in their new career.”

The training programs will operate from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.