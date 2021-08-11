Williamsport, Pa. - According to the national retail chain Target Corporation, the company has been working to keep their employees at the top of their class, both literally and figuratively.

Target announced that their new, debt-free education assistance benefit will help more than 340,000 full- and part-time team members at stores, distribution centers, and headquarter locations.

Target says they will have access to free undergraduate, and associate degrees, certificates, bootcamp programs, textbooks, and course fees. All costs would be covered, with no out-of-pocket costs required.

Target is partnering with education/upskilling platform Guild Education to provide easy access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from more than 40 schools, colleges, and universities.

Target also plans to fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 annually for master’s programs.

The company said they will be investing $200 million in the program over the next four years to help eliminate student debt for their team members — part of Target Forward, a sustainability strategy commitment to promote access to education.

According to the company, it’s one way Target is continuing to support their team with industry-leading pay and benefits to further advance their goal to create an equitable and more inclusive workforce.

“Target employs team members at every life stage and helps our team learn, develop and build their skills, whether they’re with us for a year or a career. A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities. We don’t want the cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that’s where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone,” says Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target.

“Our team members are the heart of Target’s strategy and success, and we have a long history of investing in industry-leading pay, extensive benefits and career opportunities to help our team thrive and have rewarding careers at Target," Kremer said.