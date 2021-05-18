In the early days of May 2021, Target had announced it no longer would be selling Pokemon cards, citing safety concerns.

The company decision came after an altercation had ensued over Pokemon cards in the parking lot of a Target store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Target already has previously announced it will no longer carry NFL, MLB, or NBA cards.

According to eBay, their trading card sales increased 142% over the previous year.

Target has said while they no longer will carry them in-store, they will continue to sell them online.

There is still no word yet whether Walmart plans to still carry them.