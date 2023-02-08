DiningGuide_beer_2023

NCPA is building a new user-friendly dining guide—a place to search restaurants, brew pubs, sandwich shops, and more.

NorthcentralPa.com's Dining Guide is growing!

From breweries to wine bars, sub shops to sports bars, cafès to fine cuisine, all eateries are invited to add their business to northcentral Pa.'s newest Dining Guide.

We're building a comprehensive, searchable online guide, but we need your help. Are you a restaurant owner? Do you operate a coffee shop, food truck, hoagie shop, fast food restaurant, or deli?

You can add your establishment to NorthcentralPa.com's Dining Guide in a few easy steps.

Go to Dining under the Life tab at NorthcentralPa.com, or click the Dining button at the top of the page. 

Click “Add Listing” (to the right, the blue button), and follow the instructions.

  • Free listing includes business name, address logo or thumbnail photo, cuisine, amenities, and more.
  • Premium listing offers expanded features: top-of-page preference, special offers and deals, a menu link, online ordering, delivery ordering, and much more. 

Tell your favorite restaurant owners

For area residents and visitors, soon deciding on a place to grab a bite, take the kids, or impress a first date will be a piece of cake!

Want to see your favorite eateries included in the guide? Share the news about the new Dining Guide on NorthcentralPa.com.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

