Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport, get ready for authentic Mexican street food.

Taco Loco, located in the heart of Williamsport, will offer farm to table ingredients and original Mexican recipes.

“I have family recipes. I've cooked from memory my entire life. So, it was actually a challenge because I had to write them down — It's as authentic as it gets. This is going back generations and generations,” Brandon Avalos, owner of Taco Loco said.

Avalos co-owns the restaurant with his longtime friend and business partner, Damion Hoffman.

The two, both with experience crafting Mexican cuisine, are ready to bring something new to the area.

“I’ve worked in the restaurant industry my whole life. In my six years in California, this is all I did, authentic Mexican food, as well as working in the James Beard Award restaurants in San Francisco,” Hoffman said.

“I've always wanted my own restaurant because sometimes it's hard to see your vision in the restaurants you're working at. You want to follow your own vision, chase your dreams. I knew there wasn't any authentic Mexican food here. So I decided to bring everything I learned in California back here,” he added.

Taco Loco became an idea over a year ago, when Hoffman, originally from the area, moved back home from California. The two business partners waited until what felt like the perfect time to bring the idea to fruition.

“When I was coming back, we were already fooling with the idea — it's been a constant conversation for a whole entire year of what we want to do, how we want to do it, how we want it to be perceived. And that way, we waited until all the stars aligned and we made it happen,” Hoffman said.

“We wanted to make sure we had a good location, which we believe this is an excellent location in town. We wanted to have our business minds kind of set to the same type of tune. And so when those stars align, we made it happen,” he added.

Taco Loco’s menu, focused on farm-to-table ingredients, will include options for vegetarians and vegans. All tacos are made on 100% corn tortillas, making much of the menu gluten-free.

“We don't want GMOs, no pesticides, no herbicides — We really wanted a place where you can get pure clean food with great flavor,” Avalos said. “We wanted to push a really healthy way of doing this without sacrificing flavor. We're not buying from a restaurant wholesaler for our meat. We're really just trying to do everything in house and really bring you fresh food,” he added.

Taco Loco hopes to be fully functioning by next weekend with a grand opening celebration. They will also be open for Williamsport Welcomes to World on Friday, Aug. 25.

“We've had a great large response of people that are positive and they want to try us, so we decided to speed up our process a little bit and at least be open for Williamsport Welcomes the World,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully we get a great response and it will help us fine tune some things that we believe might need fine tuning. So I think it's a good challenge and we're gonna rise to it,” he added.

Taco Loco would like the community to come out Friday to try the food and give feedback.

“We're using it as a trial run. We're gonna ask everybody their opinion on it. Just because we want to be perfect,” Avalos said.

Sometime next weekend, Taco Loco will have their grand opening celebration.

“We're gonna get a little more street' we're gonna bring up a Columbia band from Mexico City that's out in Philly doing like Mexican punk. We want to have them play,” Avalos said. “My thought is to have just our block with all of the party streamers out — so it's like little Mexico just for a day.”

Avalos and Hoffman, both with families of their own, encourage families with kids to come and enjoy the restaurant and events.

"It's very important for us to make this kid friendly environment," Hoffman said.

Taco Loco is located at 11 W Fourth St., in Williamsport.

For updates on Taco Loco’s grand opening party and more, follow Taco Loco on Facebook or visit their website at www.tacoloc.com.

