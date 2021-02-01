Williamsport, Pa. -- David S. Runk, president and CEO of Susquehanna Community Bank, has announced the reorganization of Susquehanna Community Bank.

“The Bank’s success is attributed to the hard work of our team and their ability to work together to provide our customers with a better banking experience,” said Runk.

Jeffrey G. Hollenbach has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer. Hollenbach joined the team as vice president/senior loan officer in 2011. He is a graduate of Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in managerial accounting and finance.

Diane L. Paulukinas, vice president of Retail Solutions, has been added as a member of the management council. Paulukinas joined the team as vice president/treasury management director in 2016. She is a graduate of the Central Atlantic School of Banking and has over 25 years of banking experience.

Kate Troxell has been named treasury management director. Troxell joined the team as a community banking officer in 2015 and advanced to treasury management associate in 2018. She is a graduate of Lewisburg High School and has over 12 years of banking experience.

Lorraine Barone has been named human resources manager and member of the management council. Barone joined the team in 2020 as a human resources specialist. She is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and has over 16 years of human resources experience.

Rebecca Yeager has been named marketing manager and member of the management council. Yeager joined the team in 2018 as a marketing specialist. She is a graduate of Bloomsburg University and has over 7 years of marketing experience.