Milton, Pa. – A new team member will join the Susquehanna Community Bank at the Williamsport office, serving as the organization’s newest Community Office Manager.

Jessica Osborne has worked in a variety of banking positions over the past 8 years, earning a broad breadth of banking experience in the process. Her extensive career has ranged from consumer lending to overall branch operations as she has successfully worked in the region with numerous institutions. Her energy, drive and unique, creative approach to business and banking has set her apart and served her banking customers well.

Along with her creative and unique approach to banking, Osborne takes pride in the individual attention she affords her co-workers and her customers.

“There is a clear difference banking with Susquehanna Community Bank, our mission is to help our friends, family and neighbors succeed," said Osborne. “One of the reasons I initially went into the banking industry was knowing I have the ability every single day to truly make an impact on someone’s life and I think that’s a beautiful opportunity.”

Osborne is officially headquartered in the Williamsport office and her efforts will be concentrated in the Lycoming County region. Originally from the Indiana, Pennsylvania region Osborne now calls Lock Haven her home.

As one of Pennsylvania’s top financial institutions, Susquehanna Community Bank delivers service tailored to the individual business and personal needs of its customers, including commercial, agriculture, mortgages and treasury management solutions. Headquartered in West Milton, Pennsylvania, the company is focused on delivering personalized, relationship-based banking to its customers.

The bank has seven, full-service branches—all dedicated to serving consumers and businesses, small and large. Offices conveniently located in West Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Watsontown, Beaver Springs, Northumberland and Williamsport.



