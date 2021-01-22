Williamsport, Pa. -- Susquehanna Community Bank donated $1,000 to North Central Sight Services through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.

The EITC Program, through the office of the PA Dept. of Community and Economic Development, offers tax credits to eligible businesses that contribute to a scholarship organization, an educational improvement organization, or a Pre-Kindergarten scholarship organization.

In addition to North Central Sight Services, Susquehanna Community Bank donated $1,000 to Firetree Place, a non-profit licensed child-care community center in Williamsport.

Krysia Ziegler, Community Banking Officer of Susquehanna Community Bank (center) presented the check to Brian Patchett, President/CEO and Amy Alexander, Director of Development of North Central Sight Services.

“Susquehanna Community Bank’s incredibly generous donation allows us to create education programs for school age youth, specifically in the areas of blindness prevention, awareness, and advocacy training," said Brian Patchett, President/CEO of North Central Sight Services, Inc. "These educational opportunities create a greater understanding of individuals with visual disabilities and their ability to thrive and live independently in the community.”

For more than sixty years, North Central Sight Services has assisted individuals who are blind or visually impaired to maximize their quality of life. They have helped prevent vision loss through their educational programs and screenings for children and adults.