Williamsport, Pa. -- The River Valley Regional YMCA recently received a $1,000 Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) contribution from Susquehanna Community Bank. They'll use the funds to enhance and expand the current educational programming in the Williamsport Branch YMCA Summer Day Camp.

At YMCA Summer Day Camps, "children learn leadership skills and develop self-confidence in a safe, accepting, and stimulating environment," according to the YMCA website. Children have the opportunity to go on field trips, shoot hoops, swim, make new friends, and enjoy a summer of activities and friends.

Camp programming is meant to be both creative and educational and is structured around the Y's core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. The YMCA strives to help campers reach their full potential, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The RVR YMCA is listed in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) as a Pre-K Scholarship Organization and as an Educational Improvement Organization.