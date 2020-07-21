Sunbury, Pa. -- Immediately following the announcement of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC's closure on June 4, local and state government officials swooped in to begin working with the plant's Director of Operations, Brian Burke, to determine what should be done with the textile mill site.

The primary focus of the combined effort is to create new jobs in the area.

The closure of the textile mill was devastating news, especially since it followed UPMC's departure from the Community Hospital earlier in the year. The City Council is hoping to be able to turn an economic disaster into opportunity by attracting a quality employer that will offer family-sustaining jobs in Northumberland County.

Glen Raven has carefully maintained and continually improved the 400,000 square foot facility, which is located at 1150 Walnut Street Extension. Environmental Phases 1 and 2 have been completed with no additional monitoring required, and the facility has an upgraded electrical system with four substations and nine modern loading docks. In addition, the site is close to major transportation routes including Route 61, SR 147, U.S. 11, U.S. 15 and Interstate 80/180 interchanges. The space is suitable for one or multiple commercial/industrial tenants.

A small team including Brian Burke, State Representative Lynda Culver, Focus Central PA Executive Director Lauren Bryson, and City Administrator Jody Ocker have been meeting weekly to develop an aggressive marketing plan targeting C-Level decision makers of quality companies considering expansion in the northeast U.S., site location consultants, and developers.

The property has been listed on ZoomProspector and PASiteSearch and promoted in industry newsletters, LinkedIn and Twitter. Inquiries about the property should be directed to Lauren Bryson at lbryson@focuscentralpa.org, (844) 293-8719 or contact Jody Ocker at jocker@sunburypa.org, (570) 286-7820 for additional information.

Although it is far too early to announce specifics, a few leads have come forward.

“We will continue to work aggressively together until a new employer moves in,” said Ms. Ocker.

“In working with Focus Central PA, we are able to leverage the capabilities of a regional economic marketing alliance to reach companies, investors, and developers to promote development of commercial/industrial sites. Additionally, we are very impressed and grateful for the commitment of Glen Raven’s corporate leaders who are putting job creation above financial return for the company in pursuing the next chapter for the textile mill and taking care of employees.”