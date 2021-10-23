Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Inability to access and use technology properly creates barriers for elderly populations — ranging from scheduling appointments online to falling into legal trouble due to a scam. Students from a club at Bloomsburg University set out to help seniors navigate the world of technology.

Students from the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Zeigler College of Business are offering a free two-hour technology training session for senior citizens on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Sutliff Hall, rooms 105 and 106. Registration is limited to 40 individuals.

The program will be hosted by Pi Omega Pi, a business education National Honor Society, and Beta Gamma Sigma, an international business honor society.

The students involved in the program hope to support the community through their efforts. "Simplicity is key in what we are doing. In our tech-savvy society, knowing the bare minimum is just as important being an expert. Our presentations will focus on the important and relevant information that will benefit our older crowd in their day to day lives," said Katie Trainello, Pi Omega Pi President.

A key goal of the program is to prevent security threats and understand risks of technology. Student Katie Moyer remarked, "I feel it is extremely important to educate the senior citizens to be able to protect themselves. Most of the scams we see are targeted towards senior citizens."

"Due to them not having as much base knowledge as the “tech savvy” generation we are hoping to spread this wealth of knowledge. I am hoping by giving them simple tips and tricks to look for we can save them from a world of problems they may face if they were to fall for one of these scams," said Moyer.

The training will be divided into two parts:

The first hour will focus on a discussion of various technology scams. In the second hour, participants will work one-on-one with a Bloomsburg University student on a variety of technology skills, including social media, internet, and word processing, as well as presentation and spreadsheet applications. There will be PCs available for use by the participants.

To register, contact Dr. Christina Force via email at cforce@bloomu.edu or via phone at 570-389-5208 or via the online form: bit.ly/bloom-tech.

Parking is available behind Sutliff Hall and masks will be required.



