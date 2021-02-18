Lawrenceville, Pa. – Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions purchased the 220,000 square-foot Waupaca manufacturing plant in Lawrenceville.

“This is simply outstanding news for our community, our workers and our economy," said State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Poter).

When operating at full capacity, the facility will increase Victaulic’s foundry production capacity by 70 percent in the U.S. and allow for future growth as Victaulic’s business demands increase. The facility, including two foundry molding lines, will also enable Victaulic to produce larger scale products.

“The addition of Waupaca’s Lawrenceville foundry will provide the scale and capacity necessary to continue our growth plans and most importantly service our valued North American customers. Additionally, Victaulic is doing its part to add vital manufacturing jobs within Pennsylvania,” commented John F. Malloy, Chairman of Victaulic.

Victaulic anticipates adding new jobs to Tioga County in the near future.

It is expected many of the new positions will be filled by local talent from the area’s skilled workforce. New hires will join the current Victaulic team of more than 1,600 Pennsylvania employees and approximately 4,500 people globally.

“Victaulic’s investment in Tioga County is a testament to the company’s incredible track record of growth, vision and passion for the communities they serve,” commented State Representative Clint Owlett. “I look forward to welcoming this family-owned business with Pennsylvania roots to our community along with the jobs it will bring to our hard-working residents.”

Victaulic, headquartered in Easton Pa., has nearly a thousand employees in the Lehigh Valley and remains one of the region’s largest employers of steelworkers, with plants in Northampton and Lehigh counties.

“Victaulic greatly appreciates the support of Develop Tioga, Tioga County, the Tioga County Commissioners, and its local elected officials, particularly Senator Cris Dush and State Representative Clint Owlett,” commented Rick Bucher, Victaulic President and CEO. “We are dedicated to building a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the region and its hardworking residents.”