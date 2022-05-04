Harrisburg, Pa. — A new website launched last month aims to connect small business owners in Pennsylvania to millions of online shoppers.

The CommonGoods directory is home to thousands of shops and businesses with a storefront or operation in Pennsylvania that also offers online sales. The directory is searchable by category, such as art, apparel, or pet products, and by location and diversity of ownership.

"The small mom-and-pop stores that line our main streets are part of the identity of Pennsylvania," the website states." But today, more of us want to do our shopping online, and it can be difficult to find those local businesses that are selling their goods online. By compiling listings of Pennsylvania businesses that are selling products online — whether through their own site or third parties like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy — CommonGoods makes it easy for us to show our PA pride and shop local while shopping online."

Small businesses, which are defined as those with 500 or less employees, employ more than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians, or almost half the state's private workforce. They also make up 99% of the state's businesses, according to PA Business One-Stop-Shop, which created the directory.

The following products can be found on the website:

Apparel, Jewelry, and Accessories

Appliances, Home Goods, and Furniture

Art and Décor

Art Supplies, Crafts, or Toys

Automotive Parts and Accessories

Bath and Body Products

Books and Stationery

Music

Electronics

Gifts or Antiques

Hardware and Home Improvement Supplies

Health and Wellness Products

Lawn and Garden

Pet Goods

Sporting Goods & Equipment

Retail Food Products

Business franchises, multi-level marketing businesses, or chains are not eligible for the directory. Purchases aren't made through the CommonGoods website; instead, a link will direct consumers to the retailer's online shop.

For retailers that don't have an online shop, but are interested in creating one, the PA Business One-Stop Shop has helpful e-commerce resources, counseling, training, and more on its website.

