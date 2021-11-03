Sunbury -- Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC., a private company founded in 2009, is committed to ethical coffee sourcing. The company monitors the health of their products, the environmental impact of coffee farming, and economic support of Fair Trade farmers in partnership. Fresh Roasted Coffee is also a local asset to Sunbury, especially for economic growth in the region.

The state is now investing over $1.7 million in the company's expansion in Northumberland County to increase its production capacity and hire 46 new full-time employees while retaining its 35 full-timers, according to a press release from Governor Wolf's office.

The company is renovating and upgrading the recently acquired vacant 84,000-square-foot former Sunbury Textile Mill, which closed in August 2020. Most of the company will move to the new building which will have new, high-capacity roasters and packaging equipment.

“This expansion project will create nearly 50 jobs in the Sunbury area and redevelop a large and important building for this community. Projects like this benefit families, strengthen our economy and build a brighter future for Pennsylvania," said Governor Wolf.

To assist with the business's expansion, the Department of Community and Economic Development proposed a $184,000 Pennsylvania First grant, an $88,000 workforce development grant for worker training, and a $1.5 million low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

The company has committed to investing $5.39 million into the project and vowed to create at least 46 new jobs over the next three years.