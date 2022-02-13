Harrisburg, Pa. — A property management company that manages a number of apartment buildings in State College settled with the Attorney General's office this week for charging illegal fees.

McKinney Properties Inc. manages Calder Commons and Meridian on College Ave. which caters to Penn State University students.

As alleged in the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC), McKinney illegally charged a 15% Administrative Charge on top of damage/cleaning/painting charges assessed against tenants’ security deposits.

According to the Commonwealth’s investigation, this kind of added surcharge is illegal under the Landlord Tenant Act.

“Some of these tenants were students away from home, on their own, for the first time and signing their first leases,” said AG Shapiro. “Schemes like these are Scams 101.”

In addition to the 15% fee, the AVC alleges that McKinney’s leases gave landlords the right to apply $100 of each tenant’s share of the security deposit towards repairing damage to shared common areas. The collection of these charges without proof that the damage was caused by a specific tenant is illegal under the Landlord Tenant Act, as the Commonwealth alleges.

Under the settlement agreed upon by McKinney, the company is barred from charging and deducting from tenants’ security deposits any administrative costs or fees associated with remedying damages, general maintenance and repair work, and painting and/or cleaning the unit upon move-out. McKinney is also prohibited from deducting from those security deposits damages to the common areas, without proof that the tenant caused the alleged damages.

Under the settlement, McKinney paid $25,000 in restitution to be distributed to consumers who file a complaint regarding the administrative charge or common area charge.

According to the Attorney General's office, to be considered for restitution, consumers should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint. Complaints must be filed within three months of filing to be considered.



