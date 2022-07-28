Harrisburg, Pa. — Across the country, poultry farms had to cull millions of birds because of a severe outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu). In Lancaster and Berks Counties alone, 17 farms had to cull over 4.2 million birds during the spring and summer of 2022.

To help the farmers who have been impacted by the bird flu outbreak, a new $25 million recovery and reimbursement program has been approved by the state legislature. The program was endorsed primarily by House Speaker Bryan Cutler.

According to Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania's poultry industry is responsible for $7.1 billion in economic value and 26,600 jobs. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will administer reimbursement to farms, integrators, and allied industries that have been devastated by the bird flu outbreak.

The reimbursement program will consist of two rounds:

Round one is open only to poultry farmers and integrators within 3-kilometer infected zones, defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's General Quarantine Order. This includes 91 farms, which have been mailed an application. These applications are due by Sept. 10, 2022. Applications may also be submitted online at agriculture.pa.gov.

Round two will be open to those who have faced losses in the Control Zones. More information will be available on agriculture.pa.gov when applications open.

Losses up to $100,000 will be reimbursed at 100%. Losses of amounts over $100,000 may be reimbursed on a percentage basis, based on the number of applications received and available funding.

As of July 27, 2022, all Control Areas (10-kilometer areas around infected/quarantined farms) have been lifted. A General Quarantine Order is still in effect, so the state may place additional restrictions on farms to control the spread of the avian flu. The ban on exhibiting poultry at fairs is still in place.

