Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, many employers began offering incentives for their employees, such as gift cards, days off from work and other financial rewards, to opt-in and be vaccinated against the virus.

In light of the surge in Delta variant cases, and the likelihood the virus is going to continue mutating in to different forms, some companies have begun the process to potentially instate a monthly pay deduction of $20 or $50 for employees who choose to remain unvaccinated.

Mercer is a large employee benefits consultancy that works with thousands of employers around the world.

But according to Wade Symons, Mercer’s regulatory resources group leader, "Employers have tried encouraging employees to get vaccinated through offering incentives like paid time off and cash, but with the Delta variant driving up infections and hospitalizations throughout the country – at the same time that vaccination rates have stalled – we have received inquiries from at least 20 employers over the past few weeks who are giving consideration to adding health coverage surcharges for the unvaccinated as a way to drive up vaccination rates in their workforce."

Covid-19 leads to serious illness for many, and expensive stays in the hospital that costs company-paid insurance, then triggers premium increases.

While the company would not disclose names of companies considering the deduction, they did say it would be similar to the $20 to $50 a month charges which many companies apply to workers who smoke.

Although premium surcharges are beginning to be considered, financial incentives are already utilized by some employers. Data from a Mercer survey of more than 300 employers showed “10% provide a financial incentive, although 19% offer extra paid time off as a reward. Some employers are now offering additional time off so employees can assist with their children’s vaccinations.” After employees working remotely for over 18 months, benefits consultants are saying greater moves by employers to get their workers vaccinated is only intensifying.