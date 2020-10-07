Snyder County, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) awarded two low interest loans today one of which will be used to assist in the construction of a produce growing, processing, and warehouse facility in Snyder County.

The loans will be used to construct a 263,000 square foot growing, processing, and warehouse facility and aid in the installation of new processing equipment at PENN Greenhouse, located on Lorain Drive in Penn Township.

PENN Greenhouse specializes in on-site growing, cleaning and packaging of leafy vegetables for immediate distribution. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BrightFarms, Inc., a national provider of leafy vegetables.

BrightFarms has created the nation's largest sustainable greenhouses and created numerous "green collar" jobs in the area since opening in February 2020. Bright Farms strives to cut time, distance, and land and water usage from the produce supply chain by serving local divisions of National Supermarkets.

A $2.25 million PIDA loan was awarded to PENN Greenhouse, LLC, through SEDA – Council of Governments, at a 15-year, 0.75 percent reset interest rate as well as a $700,000 PIDA machinery and equipment loan at a 10-year, 1.75 percent fixed interest rate.

The expansion is expected to create 59 new jobs over the course of three years and the total project cost is estimated to be $19,967,312.

“Agriculture and manufacturing are two of our commonwealth’s proudest and strongest industries and they need our continued support as they grow and expand, especially now as our economy navigates a pandemic,” said Governor Tom Wolf while announcing the loans. “These projects will bring major investments into central Pennsylvania, supporting local farming, processing, and distribution and a decades-old, locally-owned hand lettering sign business.”

In 2020, PIDA has approved $28,833,617 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $47,097,465 in private investment and supported 1,056 created and retained full-time jobs.