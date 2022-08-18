Gavin Gordon, owner Smokey Smoke.jpg

Gavin Gordon, owner of Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop, standing in his newly opened tobacco shop located at 1936 Frey Ave, Williamsport. 

Williamsport, Pa. — Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop just opened this month in Williamsport for all your smoking needs.

An example of a kwitra, which is in the lute family of instruments. 

The business, owned by Gavin Gordon, who also owns Gordon Disposal, opened Aug. 2 on Frey Ave.

Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop logo

Rug emblazoned with the Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop logo.  

Gordon said the unique name for the store came from his kwitra, an Algerian instrument and Arabic word that directly translates to “small guitar," which he calls “smokey smoke.”

“I just decided I was going to open a smoke shop and use the name,” Gordon said.

The store currently only sells tobacco products, but Gordon said they should start selling CBD products within the month.

Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop store interior

a selection of the items available at Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop. 

On top of selling tobacco, the store also has a wide assortment of smoking implements including glass pipes, bongs, and hookahs.

Gordon said they’re always looking to provide what the customer needs and can get pretty much anything from the store’s warehouse in Lock Haven.

“Whatever they need, we pretty much got it smoke wise,” Gordon said.

The local smoking community has been very supportive in the two weeks the store has been open. Plenty of customers have told him it’s the best smoke shop in Williamsport, Gordon said.

The smoke shop is intended to fill a community need.

“Everyone actually needs to smoke to feel relaxed,” Gordon said.

