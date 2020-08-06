Washington, D.C. -- The Economic Development Administration has awarded SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) and Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, Inc. COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project grants to help communities across Northcentral and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The grant funding is part of the Administration's CARES Act Recovery Assistance, and will capitalize Revolving Loan Funds to lend to borrowers and address the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27 to provide emergency COVID relief to businesses, individuals, and governments at local and state levels. Part of the CARES Act provided the Economic Development Administration with $1.5 billion for assistance programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

SEDA-COG has been given $6,325,000, which will be lent to borrowers in Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Perry Counties.

Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial resource Center Inc. has received $550,000 to lend to borrowers in Sullivan, Tioga, and Wyoming Counties.

The funding also includes money to cover the costs of administering loans.

On the awarding of these grants, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement: