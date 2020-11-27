Danville, Pa. – This year brought new challenges for small businesses as the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to ripple through local communities. Luckily, this weekend presents a unique chance to help give our lovely local shops a boost on Small Business Saturday.

Falling right between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a national effort to remind shoppers to take a break from the large chain stores and support local businesses as they hurry to check items of their Holiday gift-shopping list.

Across our region, small businesses are ready to safely welcome shoppers for socially-distanced Holiday shopping.

In Danville, Macey and Cheryl Getkin, a mother-daughter duo, is excited to welcome shoppers to their store Twice as Dear, which they just opened on Nov. 7.

Almost everything their shop sells is made is the U.S., environmentally friendly, or tied to a charity organization–including dad-friendly gifts like beer mugs made out of baseball bats.

"Opening a store was something we always wanted to do, but it was never the right time to do it," said Macey Getkin.

Getkin was working as a travel agent before COVID-19 hit in March. Once things started to shutdown and travel stopped, she was furloughed from her job. The furlough turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Macey and her mother. "I know a pandemic may not seem like the best time to open a new business, but we finally had enough time to do it," she said.

Across the street, shoppers can find unique Holiday gifts and inspire friends and family (or themselves!) to pursue a New Year's fitness Resolution at Studio B Yoga.

"The majority of our items are locally hand-made and a few other things I picked up on my travels. Everything is really unique and special in it's own way," said Studio B's owner Becky Duigan. "We also have gift cards which can be used on gift shop items or to sign up for in-person or virtual Yoga classes."

Studio B Yoga, part of Danville's small business community for 6 years, adapted to COVID-19 by offering customers the chance to shop or take classes in-person or virtually through their website.

Individuals who are concerned about, or are at a high risk for COVID-19, can still support local businesses by visiting their websites and shopping online, a feature many stores have added as a result of the pandemic.

In some areas, local officials work with businesses to organize fun events or giveaways on Small Business Saturday to encourage shoppers. For example, shoppers in Williamsport receive a passport stamp at each shop they go to, and those who visit 8 or more of the 54 local businesses will be entered to win a prize.

Related Reading: Grab your passport and hit the town on Williamsport's Small Business Saturday!

From Williamsport to Danville, to cities and towns across our region, shopping at small businesses has a positive impact on local economies. After a tough year of financial turmoil due to COVID-19, the last few months of 2020 could determine whether a business stays open or closes in 2021.

This Holiday season, participating in Small Business Saturday is the perfect way to spread Holiday cheer by supporting the local community and brightening the future for us all.