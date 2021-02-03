Washington, D.C. -- An interim final rule went into effect on January 13 allowing 8(a) Program participants to elect a one-year program extension in the 8(a) Business Development Program due to obstacles presented by COVID-19.

The purpose of the 8(a) Business Development Program is to help provide a level playing field for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities, by limiting competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the program.

Disadvantaged businesses in the 8(a) program can:

Compete for set-aside and sole-source contracts in the program

Get a Business Opportunity Specialist to help navigate federal contracting

Form joint ventures with established businesses through the SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program

Receive management and technical assistance, including business training, counseling, marketing assistance, and high-level executive development

To renew program participation, firms must have participated in the 8(a) program between March 13, 2020 and September 9, 2020. Firms that were terminated, early graduated, or voluntarily withdrew from the program during this time are not eligible. Firms admitted on or after September 10, 2020 are also ineligible.

Automatic extensions

Firms participating in the 8(a) program on January 13, 2021, when the interim rule was implemented, will receive an automatic one-year extension unless it is declined in writing. Firms that voluntarily suspended their program participation due to the coronavirus emergency disaster declaration will have the length of the suspension added to their program term, and the one-year extension will be added at the end of the already-extended time.

Firms that extend their participation in the program will not be subject to higher business activity targets.

Firms that wish to decline an automatic program extension must submit a notice to: SBA’s Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, 409 Third Street SW, Washington, DC 20416 or email to 8aQuestions@sba.gov.

Extensions by request

Firms that were participating in the 8(a) program as of March 13, 2020 but graduated before January 13, 2021 are eligible for readmittance. Any firm wishing to do this must contact the SBA no later than March 15, 2021. As a condition of readmittance, firms must certify that they continue to meet all applicable program eligibility requirements. If readmitted, the extension date will be the firm's originally-planned program exit date.

Submit readmittance requests to: SBA’s Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, 409 Third Street SW, Washington, DC 20416 or email to 8aQuestions@sba.gov.

SBA will readmit a firm to the 8(a) Program within five business days of receiving a readmittance request. The firm’s new program completion date is one year from the date it initially completed the program, not the date the final rule was published.

Public comments

Public comments are open for the interim final rule. The rule's number (RIN) is 3245-AH64. Comments can be submitted through the federal eRulemaking portal or sent by email to Van Tran, Deputy Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, at 8aQuestions@sba.gov.

Firms participating in 8(a) may email any questions to 8aQuestions@sba.gov.